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Kathmandu, March 14: Traffic along the Muglin–Narayangadh road section has been obstructed again. The Road Division Office, Bharatpur, said vehicles could not move after rocks fell from the hillside at several places, including Tuwin Khola, on Friday night, March 13.

According to the office, crews are working to reopen the road. Machines are being used to remove rocks scattered across the roadway.

The office has urged travellers to exercise caution on the road, as rocks continue to fall from above.

Earlier that afternoon, traffic on the same section had also been blocked.

“Muglin–Narayangadh road section has been obstructed again after rocks fell from the hillside at several points, including Tuwin Khola. Efforts are underway to clear the scattered rocks with machines and resume traffic. As rocks are still falling from above, travellers are requested to remain cautious and ensure safe travel,” the Road Division Office said in a notice.

People’s News Monitoring Service