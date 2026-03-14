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Kathmandu, March 14: Deputy Commanding General of the U.S. Army, Joel ‘JB’ Vowell, is arriving in Kathmandu on Sunday for a three-day visit.

He serves as the Deputy Commanding General for United States Army Pacific (USARPAC), which is based at Fort Shafter.

Following the parliamentary elections held on Fagun 21, he is the highest-ranking U.S. military official to visit Nepal.

General Vowell will arrive in Kathmandu via Bhutan on Sunday. During his visit, he will inspect the Birendra Peace Operations Training Centre, located near Panauti. During the visit, he is scheduled to observe various activities conducted by the Nepali Army.

General Vowell is also likely to meet CoAS General Ashok Raj Sigdel, along with other senior officials of the Nepali Army.

Before arriving in Nepal, General Vowell met Upendra Dwivedi in New Delhi on Thursday. According to the Indian Army, the meeting discussed ways to further strengthen the India–United States Defense Partnership.

He also met Pushpendra Singh to discuss the security situation in the Indo‑Pacific region and joint military training.

After visiting India, he traveled to Bhutan and will arrive in Kathmandu on Sunday after completing that visit.

Prior to the Fagun 21 election, Samuel Paparo, Commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command, also visited Kathmandu on February 13–14.

According to the U.S. military, the United States and Nepal are cooperating on high-level military assistance, including strengthening disaster-management capabilities through joint exercises, providing technical support, and supplying non-combat equipment such as helicopters, vehicles, and communication systems.

People’s News Monitoring Service.

The U.S. military has also stated that this cooperation will help enhance the capacity of Nepal’s security agencies to conduct peacekeeping and humanitarian operations.

The price of ethanol will be determined by the government, based on recommendations from a committee, before the beginning of each fiscal year. If a new price is not determined, the previous year’s price will remain in effect. The determined price will come into force from the first day of the Nepali month of Shrawan each year.

The Nepal Oil Corporation will be required to sign purchase agreements with industries for ethanol supply, and industries must provide the required daily quantity of ethanol at the designated place and time. If industries violate the agreement, compensation may be claimed according to prevailing laws.

The responsibility for transporting ethanol will lie with the industries. Since ethanol is highly flammable and absorbs water easily, the order states that strict safety standards must be followed during transportation. The concerned ministry will prepare and implement standards for safe storage, blending, and transportation.

The government has also formed a committee to recommend ethanol pricing and facilities for industries. The committee will be chaired by the Secretary of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies, and will include representatives from the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Agriculture, the Department of Food Technology and Quality Control, the Nepal Academy of Science and Technology, and the Nepal Oil Corporation.

According to the order, the committee will make recommendations on issues such as raw-material costs, tax exemptions, incentives, recognition as a national priority industry, tax exemptions on equipment imports, and concessions for farmers and agricultural cooperatives on fertilizers, seeds, and electricity tariffs.

Through the implementation of this policy, the government expects to increase the use of agricultural residues and biological resources, establish new industries, and create employment opportunities in rural areas. However, the effectiveness of its implementation will depend on industrial capacity, availability of raw materials, and government regulation.