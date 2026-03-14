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Kathmandu, March 14: The Federal Democratic Front, which includes Madhes-based parties, has congratulated Balendra Shah, known as Balen, saying it is a matter of happiness that the public has given broad support to his leadership and that he is now being seen in the role of prime minister.

The view came from a Front meeting held on Friday under the chairmanship of Mahanta Thakur, patron of the Janata Samajbadi Party Nepal. In a statement, Thakur said the development brings joy to Madhesis, Tharus, indigenous nationalities, and other communities that have long faced discrimination.

“This is a moment of happiness for Madhesi, Tharu, indigenous and other oppressed communities that have struggled for a long time. We extend advance congratulations and best wishes to Balen ji,” the statement said.

The meeting of the Front’s central committee concluded that the public gave wide support to Balen’s leadership in the House of Representatives election held on March 5, 2026.

The Front said it believes the achievements secured through the long struggle and sacrifices of the Nepali people, including the republic, federalism, democracy and inclusive representation, will now gain a stronger institutional footing.

The Front also expressed hope that long-standing demands would move forward, including amendments to the constitution, revision of provincial boundaries, population-based representation, publication of the Lal Commission report, and further strengthening of the federal system.

The meeting also congratulated Mahanta Thakur on his election as a member of the National Assembly and wished him success in his tenure.

People’s News Monitoring Service.