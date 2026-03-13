Spread the love

The under-construction parliament building, where the newly elected parliamentarians will meet.

Kathmandu, March 13: Six political parties will be represented in the House of Representatives (HoR). The outcome became clear after the vote count under both the first past the post and proportional representation systems from the election held on March 5, 2026.

The Rastriya Swatantra Party, RSP, has emerged as the largest party. It will hold 182 seats in the House, 125 from the direct election and 57 from the proportional representation system. The Nepali Congress will have 38 seats, 18 from the direct election and 20 from proportional representation.

The CPN UML will secure 25 seats, 9 through the direct election and 16 through proportional representation. The Communist Party of Nepal, CPN, will have 17 lawmakers in the House, 8 from the direct election and 9 from proportional representation.

The Shram Sanskriti Party will hold 7 seats, 3 from the direct election and 4 from proportional representation. The Rastriya Prajatantra Party, RPP, will have 5 seats, 1 from the direct election and 4 from proportional representation. One independent lawmaker will also sit in the House.

People’s News Monitoring Service