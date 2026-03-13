Spread the love

Kathmandu, March 13: The Department of Passports under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said passport distribution services may be disrupted for one to three weeks as the system shifts to a new platform.

The department said the distribution process may face disruption during the transition period until the new system becomes stable.

According to a notice issued by the department, passport services provided through district and area administration offices and Nepali diplomatic missions abroad may remain suspended for one to three weeks. Passport services delivered directly by the department may remain closed for about one week during the transition.

The notice states that after the new system comes into operation, it may take one to three months for the system to stabilize. During this interim period, applications submitted through district or area administration offices and Nepali missions abroad may take longer to process and issue passports.

Taking this situation into account, the department has requested service seekers who may need passports within the next six months, that is by mid October 2026, to obtain passport services in advance from the concerned district or area administration office, Nepali missions abroad, or the Department of Passports before the interim period begins.

People’s News Monitoring Service