Kathmandu, March 13: CPN UML Chair K P Sharma Oli is in mourning following the death of his father, Mohan Prasad Oli.

Mohan Prasad Oli died this morning at a hospital in Gatthaghar, Bhaktapur. He was 97. Hospital officials said he had been ill for some time.

Family members are making arrangements to bring the body to Oli’s residence in Gundu. The funeral will take place later today at Pashupati Aryaghat.

The late Mohan Prasad Oli leaves behind two sons and three daughters.

People’s News Monitoring Service