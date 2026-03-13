Spread the love

Kathmandu, March 13: Nepal Tarun Dal has demanded strict punishment for those responsible for the rape and murder of 16-year-old Inisha BK of Birendranagar 1 in Surkhet.

In a statement, the central committee of the youth wing said the brutal killing of an innocent girl has shocked society and sparked strong public anger.

The organization said such a crime raises serious questions about public safety and the responsibility of the state. It urged the government and concerned authorities to immediately arrest those involved and carry out a fair investigation.

Tarun Dal also called for the harshest legal action against the perpetrators in line with the law.

The group asked the government to ensure swift justice for the victim’s family, provide proper compensation, and guarantee their security.

The statement also said the state must act more responsibly and sensitively to control such serious crimes against women and children.

Tarun Dal warned that it would not remain silent if the investigation is delayed or if there is any attempt to shield the culprits. It said it may launch strong protests across the country in support of justice if needed.

People’s News Monitoring Service