Kathmandu. March 13: India has welcomed the outcome of Nepal’s House of Representatives election and described its ties with Nepal as unique and multi-dimensional.

Speaking at a press briefing in New Delhi on Thursday, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Nepal and India share a close partnership.

Responding to a question on Nepal for the first time after the House of Representatives election held on March 5, 2026, Jaiswal said the relationship between the two countries has long been distinctive.

“As you know, Nepal and India share a unique and multi-dimensional partnership and relationship. We hope this momentum will grow stronger in the coming days and years,” he said.

India also welcomed the successful completion of the election in Nepal.

During the briefing, Jaiswal recalled that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held telephone conversations with Rastriya Swatantra Party chair Ravi Lamichhane and senior leader Balen Shah after the election.

According to him, the Indian prime minister congratulated both leaders for their electoral victory and for the strong performance of the Rastriya Swatantra Party in the polls.

Jaiswal said the Indian prime minister told Lamichhane and Shah that India, as a close friend and neighbour, looks forward to working closely with the people of Nepal and the new government.

People’s News Monitoring Service