Kathmandu, March 13: The government, in coordination with Nepal Airlines Corporation, has been bringing back Nepalis stranded in several West Asian countries through evacuation flights.

According to Nepal Airlines spokesperson Devendra Pun, a special rescue flight on Thursday brought 272 Nepalis home who had been stranded at Dubai airport.

The same aircraft also carried 260 passengers from Kathmandu to Dubai.

Pun said another Nepal Airlines flight will depart for Dubai today carrying 267 passengers from Kathmandu. The aircraft will return with 164 Nepalis who are currently stranded there.

Evacuation flights began after airspace restrictions were imposed across parts of West Asia from February 28, 2026.

Flights were suspended after the United States and Israel jointly launched air strikes on Iran, disrupting air travel across several West Asian countries.

People’s News Monitoring Service