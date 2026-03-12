Spread the love

By Our Reporter

The March 5 parliamentary election has shaken Nepal’s traditional political order. Leaders who dominated politics for decades suddenly found themselves rejected by voters. The Nepali Congress and the CPN UML, two parties that shaped national politics since 1990, faced their worst electoral setback in many years.

Almost all top leaders from these parties lost their seats. At the same time, the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), formed only in 2022, surged ahead and is moving close to a two thirds majority. Such a strong mandate is rare in Nepal. The last comparable moment came in 1959 when the Nepali Congress led by BP Koirala secured a two thirds majority.

The defeat of senior leaders shows that voters wanted a clear political shift. Among the most striking results was the loss of Nepali Congress President Gagan Thapa, who was defeated by Amaresh Kumar Singh in Sarlahi 4. Several senior Congress leaders also failed to win their constituencies. The defeated leaders include general secretaries Gururaj Ghimire and Pradeep Poudel, joint general secretaries Uday Shumsher Rana, Farmullah Mansur, and Prakash Snehi. Congress Joint Secretary Yogendra Chaudhary was also on the verge of defeat in Dang.

The CPN UML leadership faced an equally dramatic setback. Party chairman KP Sharma Oli lost to Balendra Shah in Jhapa 5. Other senior UML figures who lost the race include vice chairmen Bishnu Paudel and Gokarna Bista, general secretary Shankar Pokharel, and secretaries Mahesh Basnet, Bhanubhakta Dhakal, and Rajan Bhattarai. Another vice chairman, Prithvi Subba Gurung, was also unable to secure victory.

Leaders of Madhesh based parties also suffered defeats. Prominent figures such as Upendra Yadav, Rajendra Mahato, CK Raut, and Sharat Singh Bhandari failed to win their seats.

Several factors explain this sweeping rejection of established leaders. Public anger against traditional parties had been growing for years. Many voters felt the same leaders kept rotating in power without delivering meaningful change. The frustration became stronger after the youth led Gen Z protest movement in September. The government’s harsh response to the protests created a strong backlash among young voters.

Another factor was the entry of Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah into the Rastriya Swatantra Party. Shah had already built a strong public image as an independent figure who challenged the political establishment. His decision to join the party gave it credibility and energized voters who wanted an alternative to the old parties.

The so called “Balen wave” became visible across many constituencies. It also affected Madhesh where several established leaders were defeated. Voters appeared ready to shift their loyalty to a new political force.

Anti-incumbent sentiment also played a role. Many citizens believed that the ruling parties had failed to address economic problems, governance issues, and corruption. The election became a moment for voters to express their frustration.

Political analysts say the defeat also reflects deeper structural problems within the old parties. Many critics point to the lack of internal democracy. Leadership positions often remain concentrated among a few figures for long periods. This has limited the rise of new leaders and weakened the parties’ connection with younger voters.

Analyst Indra Adhikari argues that the election result should not be seen as a failure of the electoral system. Instead, it reflects the shortcomings of political parties that could not meet public expectations.

The message from voters is clear. The old parties must accept the verdict and review their leadership and organizational culture. Some analysts believe senior leaders should step aside and allow younger figures to take charge.

Despite their defeat, the traditional parties still control many local governments. This means they still have opportunities to rebuild trust with voters.

The March 5 election has delivered a strong political signal. Nepali voters have shown they are ready to challenge established leaders and support new political forces when they feel the old system no longer represents them.