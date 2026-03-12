Spread the love

By Our Reporter

Although conflict in the West Asia often feels distant from Nepal, yet the current tension has suggested how tightly connected the modern economy has become. A crisis in the Gulf can quickly ripple through Nepal’s fuel supply, remittance inflow, trade routes, and even the daily lives of families across the country.

The latest escalation began with Iran launching attacks on American military bases in Gulf countries. This move has raised fears of a broader confrontation across the region. The West Asia already sits at the center of global energy supply. Any conflict there instantly shakes oil markets, shipping routes, and international trade. Countries like Nepal feel the shock even though they are not part of the conflict.

One reason is Nepal’s heavy dependence on imported fuel. Nepal does not produce petroleum. It relies entirely on imports from India. When global oil prices rise, Nepal feels the pressure almost immediately. Oil prices have already climbed from around 67 dollars per barrel to about 100 dollars within a few days. If attacks continue on oil facilities in countries such as Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates, production may fall. There is also concern that Iran could restrict movement through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s busiest oil shipping routes.

A rise in oil prices triggers a chain reaction inside Nepal. Transport costs increase first. Then factories face higher production expenses. Finally, the prices of everyday goods rise. In simple terms, expensive oil leads to expensive living. Economists warn that this type of imported inflation can quickly spread across the economy.

Remittance is another sensitive area. Nepal depends heavily on income sent home by workers abroad. A large share of those workers live in Gulf countries. According to data from Nepal Rastra Bank, about 41 percent of total remittance entering Nepal comes from Middle Eastern nations. Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait alone account for a huge portion of that income.

This means instability in the Gulf creates anxiety not only for workers but also for families in Nepal. If conflict disrupts businesses or construction projects in those countries, migrant workers could lose their jobs. Some may even be forced to return home. A sharp fall in remittance would reduce household spending, weaken markets, and slow the wider economy.

Nepalis in Gulf at risk

There is also a human side to this crisis. Around 1.7 million Nepalis work in the Middle East. Behind each worker stands a family in Nepal that depends on that income. When news of conflict spreads, fear spreads with it. Families worry about safety, job security, and the possibility of sudden evacuation.

Trade routes present another problem. The conflict has already disrupted shipping through the Red Sea. Many cargo ships now avoid the area and travel around the Cape of Good Hope in Africa. This detour adds about 6,500 kilometers to shipping routes and can delay deliveries by nearly three weeks. Longer travel means higher freight charges and insurance costs. Nepal, which relies on imported goods and raw materials, ends up paying the price.

Tourism and aviation may also suffer. Some international flights have already been cancelled or rerouted due to the conflict. Fewer flights mean fewer tourists. Airports lose income from landing fees, ground handling services, and aircraft refueling. For a country that depends on tourism revenue, this drop can create another economic strain.

Nepal also faces a structural weakness that makes the situation worse. Its fuel storage capacity is extremely limited. India can store fuel reserves for around 75 days. Nepal, by contrast, has storage capacity for only about 12 to 15 days. A short disruption in supply could therefore trigger a serious fuel shortage.

All these risks raise an uncomfortable truth about Nepal’s economic structure. The country relies heavily on remittance and imports while domestic production remains weak. This model works during stable times, but it becomes fragile when global shocks appear.

There are ways to reduce these risks. Nepal needs to expand fuel storage so the country can maintain reserves for several months. The government must also promote domestic industries that create jobs at home. Agriculture, tourism, and small manufacturing sectors could absorb workers who might otherwise migrate abroad.

Trade relations also need diversification. Nepal currently depends on limited routes and markets. Expanding connections with more countries and integrating with global production networks could reduce vulnerability during international crises. In short, Nepal cannot control events in the Middle East. What it can control is how prepared it is for the shock that follows. A stronger domestic economy, better storage capacity, and wider trade links would make the country far less exposed to conflicts that occur far beyond its borders. Right now, the tension in the Gulf serves as a reminder that distant wars can still reach Nepal’s kitchen table.