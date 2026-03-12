Spread the love

Kathmandu, March 12: Global IME Bank has formally inaugurated the very first of its kind in Nepal, Non Resident and Overseas Banking Division (NROBD), which is a dedicated full banking service delivery department for all Nepalese residing abroad. The Bank will combine its international physical presence, technology and on-ground operations into a singular window service for Nepalese customers globally.

The new department was formally inaugurated on Thursday by the bank’s Chairman Chandra Prasad Dhakal, who also serves as President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, during a special programme held at the bank.

NROBD will provide all the banking services including account opening, credit processing, transaction banking, capital market and portfolios services. Nepalese residing abroad are able to access any service of the bank through the NROBD by reaching out via provided service numbers, email, international office locations, representatives of the Bank and the NROBD’s office location in Naxal, Kathmandu. Through this service desk, the Bank aims to provide 24-hour banking support to customers in the future.

The bank further recognizes that overseas customers of the bank should continue to be able to access low friction banking services in Nepal without geographic and physical constraints.

Since its establishment in 2007, the Bank has remained committed to serving Nepalese migrants and diaspora across the globe. This has been led by various initiatives over the last 2 decades including expansion of worldwide remittance network, wide coverage of international bank partnerships, foreign office locations (UK, Australia, India), need specific migrant banking products and presence of representatives in 10 countries.

Speaking at the inauguration, Chairman Dhakal said that Nepalese living abroad for employment or other purposes are important partners in Nepal’s development and progress. He expressed confidence that the new department would further strengthen their connection with the motherland.

“This Non-Resident and Overseas Banking Department will enable Global IME Bank to provide comprehensive banking services tailored to the needs of Nepali citizens living abroad. Through various services, it will help connect their aspirations, investments and families back home,” he said. “This is an important step towards delivering convenient, fast and transparent banking services to Nepalese wherever they are.”

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Surendra Raj Regmi, Chief Executive Officer of Global IME Bank Limited, stated: “Nepali Citizens living abroad are an integral part of our nation’s progress. With the establishment of the Non-Resident and Overseas Banking Department, Global IME Bank is taking a decisive step to stand beside them not only as a remittance partner but as a full-fledged financial institution that supports their aspirations, investments, and families back home. This initiative reflects how seriously we value our diaspora and our commitment to provide them with world-class banking services wherever they are.”

This marks a transition for the bank toward a holistic banking relationship model with Nepali citizens residing abroad. The Bank aspires not only to be a leading remittance partner, but also a trusted banking provider for the Nepalese diaspora.

Members of the Bank’s Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, and senior management officials were present at the inauguration program.

