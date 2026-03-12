Spread the love

Kathmandu, March 12: Ambassador of Japan, Maeda Toru, signed a grant contract with Ms. Dhana Lama, Executive Director of United Mission to Nepal Medical and Development Trust (UMNMDT), for “The Project for the Construction of Classrooms for Shree Satyavadi Higher Secondary School in Bajhang District”. The signing ceremony was held at the Embassy of Japan in Kathmandu on Wednesday, March 11. The project is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Government of Japan, and a grant amount is USD 129,665.

The project is managed by UMNMDT. Shree Satyavadi Higher Secondary School, the final beneficiary, was established in 1906, and serves as a core educational institution for approximately 1,700 students in Bajhang and nearby districts. However, the school was one of the institutions severely affected by the October 2023 earthquake and is also facing a chronic shortage of classrooms.

The project will support the construction of a two-story building with 8 classrooms. It is expected that the classrooms built by GGP will provide an appropriate and educationally effective atmosphere for the students and teachers who are currently facing significant challenges in continuing their educational activities.

The Embassy believes that this project will support not only education, but also the resilience of the society facing the challenge of post-earthquake rehabilitation. Furthermore, this year marks the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Japan and Nepal, and the Embassy hopes that this educational assistance will further deepen the longstanding ties between the two countries.

