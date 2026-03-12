Spread the love

By Our Reporter

Nepal’s latest parliamentary election has changed the country’s political map in a way few expected. Parties that dominated politics for decades suddenly lost their strength. At the same time, a relatively new party, the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), surged ahead and is close to securing a two thirds majority in the House of Representatives.

In a parliament of 275 members, a party needs 184 seats to control two thirds of the chamber. Current trends show that the RSP may reach that number or come very close. The party has already won 125 seats through the direct election system. In the proportional system, it has received nearly half of the votes counted so far. If this pattern continues, the party may gain another 50 to 55 seats. That would push its total to around 180 seats.

Such a result is rare in Nepal’s history. The last time a party achieved a similar mandate was in 1959, when the Nepali Congress led by BP Koirala won a strong majority. Since then, coalition governments and unstable alliances have been common.

This election has also shown that public trust in traditional parties has weakened. The Nepali Congress and the CPN UML once formed a powerful alliance that held a two thirds majority in parliament. That government, led by KP Sharma Oli, collapsed after the Gen Z protest movement of September 23 and 24.

The protests played a large role in shaping the mood of voters. Many young people felt the government had ignored their concerns. When the protests were suppressed, public anger grew. This created a strong anti-establishment mood during the election.

Many voters believed that the traditional parties had become too comfortable in power. Critics often accused the Congress and the UML of arrogance when they controlled a large majority in the past. During this election, voters appeared ready to challenge that dominance.

The result was a clear shift of support toward the RSP. The party managed to present itself as a fresh option for people who were tired of the old political faces.

Another major change in this election is the sharp fall in the number of political parties represented in parliament. The previous parliament, elected in 2022, included 12 different parties. The new parliament may have only six.

Besides the RSP, the parties getting “national party” recognition in parliament include the Nepali Congress, CPN UML, Nepal Communist Party, Rastriya Prajatantra Party, and the Shram Sanskriti Party.

Several parties that once had seats in parliament have almost disappeared from the national stage. These include the Maoist Centre, Janata Samajbadi Party Nepal, Janamat Party, Unified Socialist, Nagarik Unmukti Party, Nepal Workers and Peasants Party, and Rastriya Janamorcha.

Some of these parties merged with others, while many simply lost voter support. The message from voters seems clear. People want fewer parties and clearer leadership.

Madhesh based parties have also suffered heavy losses. Even after the merger between the Janata Samajbadi Party Nepal led by Upendra Yadav and the Loktantrik Samajbadi Party led by Mahanta Thakur, the unified party failed to win a single seat. The Janamat Party led by CK Raut also failed to maintain its influence.

Another interesting development is the rise of the Shram Sanskriti Party led by Harka Sampang. Despite the strong national wave in favor of the RSP, this new party managed to gain attention.

The party won three direct seats in Sunsari 1, Bhojpur, and Khotang.

This is notable because the party has limited financial resources and was registered only a few months before the election. Harka Sampang, who was also the mayor of Dharan Sub Metropolis City, has built his reputation through grassroots work and direct engagement with citizens.

Overall, the election has sent a powerful message. Voters are no longer willing to support parties simply because they have a long history. They are looking for new leadership and clear results.

The final numbers will be confirmed once the Election Commission publishes the official results. After that, the President will begin the process of forming a new government. According to the constitution, the leader of the party with a majority in parliament will be appointed prime minister. What is already clear, though, is that Nepal’s political equation has changed. The old balance of power has been overturned, and a new phase in the country’s politics has begun.