By Babbler

The present war on Iran by Israel and the United States could have been avoided. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, apparently to divert attention from their personal weaknesses and controversies, have launched this war.

Netanyahu needs a war to shift attention away from the corruption cases against him. If the situation were to normalize, he could face imprisonment on corruption charges. Likewise, President Trump may face serious moral and legal questions regarding allegations related to the exploitation of underage girls and his alleged connection to the Epstein files.

The war against Iran has already become very costly for both the United States and Israel. If it continues for a longer period, both countries may have to pay a heavy price, as Iranian leaders have already declared that they are prepared to fight until their last breath.

During his election campaign, Trump portrayed himself as a leader who would end wars. In practice, however, his policies appear to be creating conditions that could escalate tensions and even risk a wider global conflict.

CIA-Sponsored ISIS?

There have long been reports and allegations that the CIA supported or indirectly facilitated the rise of various militant groups in the West Asia, including ISIS. It has also been reported that Al-Qaeda, the group responsible for the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in the USA, killed nearly 3,000 innocent people.

If such allegations were ever proven true, it would suggest that certain intelligence operations ultimately harmed not only other countries but also the American people themselves. Such possibilities raise serious questions about the consequences of covert geopolitical strategies.

Narendra Modi’s India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly called President Donald Trumpseveral times begging Tromp’s consideration for reduction in tariffs on Indian goods. Trump later publicly stated that he had received repeated phone calls from Modi, making the remark in a somewhat humiliating tone.

Trump’s public comments created the impression that Modi was being overly accommodating toward the United States.

Following disruptions in petroleum supplies from Gulf countries, Trump reportedly allowed India to import oil from Russia for one month. Despite these developments, Modi has made little public response.

Although Modi projects himself as a strong leader in the region, critics argue that he appears overly compliant when dealing with Washington.

For example, Modi did not strongly protest after the United States reportedly attacked an Iranian vessel that was heading toward India for a joint military exercise. Modi’s perceived loyalty toward Trump has drawn criticism from some political commentators within India as well.

Plight of an election candidate

Deepak Raj Joshi had contested election for the Parliament membership. He describes the plight of an election candidate:

Voting has been completed. I sincerely thank everyone—those who voted for me, those who did not vote for me, those who sent good wishes, and those who simply turned away.

Let the lines drawn on the ballot paper not break the bond between us. Even if votes are divided, hearts should remain united.

During the silent period many people from Tanahun-1 called me saying:

“Brother, you must open a snack stall! We have this many votes and we will make everyone vote for you.”

I replied:

“If you are voting only after eating snacks, then please do not vote. I will feed you snacks after the election.”

Oh my Tanahun district! Sometimes I feel Ved Vyasa could not have been born here. If he had truly been born here, perhaps the people would not be like this.

Our democracy is strange:

First snacks, then political ideology.

First the stomach, then principles.

The election is over. If you still want snacks, contact me. I will feed you veg chowmein, veg momo, and samosa.

It is said: “There is no greater charity than giving food.”

But there is one small condition:

Before eating snacks, you must listen to me speak for two minutes about the condition of the country. Because snacks can be digested, but conscience cannot.

Note: What I said does not apply to all citizens. But unfortunately, the number of people to whom it applies can influence election results.

QUOTES OF THE WEEK

March 5 Elections: 60 years of targeting, 40 years of social engineering, 7 years of planning, 6 months of execution, and more than 2.5 billion dollars!

A well-calculated risk and risk management. A perfectly designed and executed plan!

–Bhumi Raj

In a country where 80% are Hindus and 10% follow Buddhism, 40% of the MPs from the Rastriya Swatantra Party are pastors.

Nepal’s culture and civilization are being destroyed.

The Nepali people will regret this later.

–Rudra Pandey

After formation of the Rastriya Swatantra Party’s government, Christian missionaries; Barbara Foundation; Dollar-funded NGOs/civil society/rights activists; American agents; India’s RAW and others will dominate and parade openly.

–Prem Gharti Magar

USA first secured its oil (Venezuela), then blocked the enemy’s oil (Iran), then launched attack. It closed the Gulf. Now it will close the Malacca Strait, and then attack from Nepal and Central Asia. The base in Nepal has already been prepared. At any cost, they want to break India and China. Jhapa-5 was not made the epicenter of this election for nothing. You may remember that TOB set the country on fire, and soon after that a congratulatory message from the Dalai Lama arrived.

–Apil Gurung

It is said: “Sin prospers if committed; virtue flourishes if practiced.” Looking at today’s situation, this proverb comes to mind.

You devoted your precious time, labor, and life’s energy to protecting Sanatan Dharma, preserving culture, and safeguarding Hindu civilization. Tanahun district, home to sacred pilgrimage sites like Vyas Bhoomi and Devghat, where faith in religion has survived for centuries, has a society where 81% follow Hinduism. Yet that same society ignored a person who worked for religion and culture and instead voted for a staunch opponent of Hinduism. This deeply saddens the heart.

When sin and irreligion dominate a society, the value of religion and culture declines. Those who stand for religion are insulted, while those who oppose it are honored. Perhaps this is the reality of the Kali Yuga.

However, the path of truth and righteousness is never meaningless. Today’s result may appear like a defeat, but in reality it is not your defeat, nor your humiliation—it is an insult to Sanatan Dharma, traditions, and civilization.

At least you accomplished one great task—you showed society what it means to be a Hindu and how much courage and dedication are required to protect religion. You also revealed what those who call themselves Hindus are truly like.

For that, I express my heartfelt gratitude to you. One day history will surely remember your sacrifice, courage, and devotion to religion.

–Trishul Jung Kaji

Gagan Thapa is not a corrupt leader like others; he may even resign on moral grounds. Resigning and taking responsibility for the massive defeat would not be unjust. But through this election he must have understood the people, international dynamics, and the Congress party at the same time.

Therefore, the Nepali Congress should return to its original ideological path—the line of B.P. Koirala and Kishunji—to correct the political course of the country. At this moment, Gagan Thapa and Vishwa Prakash Sharma have a golden opportunity to put the country on the right path. Instead of resigning and resting, it might be better for Gagan Thapa to work toward correcting the political course.

–Deva Prakash Tripathi

The party leaders had to face the consequences of ignoring the King’s message. But sadly, the country has fallen into a terrifying deep pit. Nevertheless, although the path of truth is not easy or convenient, the ultimate victory always belongs to truth. Therefore, it is better to move in that direction.

–Dibakar Pant

The herd of Trojan horses is ready.

Call it a proxy war or hidden war.

It is certain that this will happen in Nepal.

Perhaps this is why republicanism was needed.

–Yubaraj Gautam

At least the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), which claims it will bring back the King, was expected to boycott the election. Instead, it participated in a match-fixed game. Even a week earlier the King had symbolically suggested boycotting the election. Yet the RPP participated, and it became the most harmful decision for itself.

–Suman Ghimire

We had already understood this long ago. This is not a design created today. You people were fighting the People’s War within this very design. Now you defend yourselves with various arguments. We will now suffer the shock of the interpretative declaration of the MCC.

–Parashrayi

When I wrote that an American military base camp would come under a different name or form, those who abused me should look at this—read and understand it. You may insult me if you want.

Read James F. Moriarty. The United States wanted to bring together the seven party alliance and the King to indorse SPP. We who were in the struggle always opposed this and still do. Even if Prachanda had not wanted it, the MCC would not have been stopped—but still a mistake was made by him. You can check my tweets about this.

Now the question is:

Will the Rastriya Swatantra Party support the SPP agreement and the base camp?

Finally: The country will be saved by the people. I will do my share of struggle and fight my share of the battle. I will not turn my back and run away. I do not know about others, but we will see many nationalists’ faces on the battlefield.

–Saral Suman

This election clearly showed one thing: The old parties knew how to cheat, loot, and even kill people, but they did not really understand politics. If they had understood politics, they would have set aside arrogance, followed the King’s call for national consensus, and held elections a year later. Then this situation would not have occurred.

–Trailokya Raj Aryal

Out of 18,936,689 voters, only 7 to 8 million actually voted. That means only 42–43% turnout. This means the republic has ended! More than half of the people boycotted the election, which means the people want the King back.

–Durga Prasai

Wake up bro. We’ve lost. Thuldai (Big Brother) has won. Sandai (Younger Brother) has surrendered to Thuldai and a particular community. All this is to attack Mathla Gharey (North’s Bother). War is coming to South Asia.

–Trailokya Raj Aryal

I had already said: The Falgun 21 election would be an ambush for the Congress, UML, and Maoists.

The result: a meaningless election, the formal end of old parties, and the grand design for the rise of a new poison-like Zelensky, pushing the country toward the SPP agreement.

Even if you condemn the incompetence of the Congress, UML, Maoists, RPP, and other parties who participated in this election and helped make the country like Ukraine or Sikkim, it would still not be enough. They should have boycotted the election. I had warned them that it would be an ambush.

Now the people themselves must suffer the consequences of electing these harmful forces. People who were already suffering in the frying pan have now fallen into the fire. Hopefully, they will realize and awaken after some time.

–Nabin

A king installed by a foreign power is no king!

A king sidelined by foreign powers (Mughlani/EU/US financiers) still remains a king even if the country is run by the puppets of those financiers.

–Dipak Gyawali

Excerpted and translated by Sushma Shrestha.