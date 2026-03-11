Spread the love

Kathmandu, March 11: Vote counting under both the direct and proportional systems for the House of Representatives election held on March 5, 2026, has been completed. While the final results under the direct voting system have already been announced, the final tally of the proportional vote has yet to be formally published.

Kul Bahadur GC, assistant spokesperson for the Election Commission (EC), said officials are now entering election forms received from all districts into the commission’s system after the completion of proportional vote counting.

He said the data entry will be followed by an update of the final vote totals on the commission’s website. Once the final figures are confirmed, the commission will determine the number of seats each political party will receive under the proportional representation system. The commission will then notify the parties through formal letters.

According to GC, the commission will first determine which parties have crossed the required threshold and which have not. Seats will then be allocated based on the proportional vote results.

“The commission is now working on this process,” GC said. “If possible, the task may be completed today, though it could also take some additional time.”

According to the latest figures published on the commission’s website, a total of 10,739,115 votes have been counted under the proportional representation system. The number may change slightly once the final update is completed.

Based on the current tally, the Rastriya Swatantra Party has secured 5,139,235 votes.

The Nepali Congress has received 1,749,583 votes, while the CPN UML has obtained 1,448,854 votes. The Communist Party of Nepal has secured 805,753 votes.

Similarly, the Shram Sanskriti Party has received 378,649 votes, and the Rastriya Prajatantra Party has obtained 329,472 votes.

People's News Monitoring Service