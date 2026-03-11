Spread the love

Kathmandu, March 11: Transparency International (TI) Nepal has congratulated newly elected lawmakers while urging political parties to end corruption carried out under the guise of democracy.

The organisation said the outcome of the recently concluded House of Representatives election clearly reflects the Nepali public’s strong demand for good governance and prosperity. It called on political leaders to use power and authority in the public interest rather than for personal or party gain.

In a statement issued by its president, Madan Krishna Sharma, the organisation extended congratulations to all victorious candidates, including those from the Rastriya Swatantra Party, which rose with strong support from younger voters.

The statement said the election has strengthened public trust in the democratic system by rejecting political actors and representatives blamed for deep corruption and for weakening state institutions, while ignoring the rule of law.

Transparency International Nepal said the new House of Representatives and the incoming federal government must respect the strong mandate given by voters.

The organisation also urged the government to remain fully committed to the promises made during the election campaign and to begin delivering results without delay so that citizens can clearly experience improvements in governance.

People’s News Monitoring Service