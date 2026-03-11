Spread the love

Kathmandu, March 11: The Rastriya Swatantra Party has taken a commanding lead in the proportional representation vote count for the House of Representatives election.

According to the latest data from the Election Commission, out of 10,732,932 valid votes counted so far, the RSP alone has secured 5,136,674 votes. That figure accounts for nearly half of all ballots counted under the proportional system.

Established parties are far behind in the current tally. The Nepali Congress stands in second place with 1,748,336 votes, while the Communist Party of Nepal UML has slipped to third with 1,448,412 votes. Even when the votes of these two major parties are combined, they remain significantly below the total secured by the RSP alone.

Among other parties, the Communist Party of Nepal has emerged as the fourth largest force with 804,171 votes.

The Shram Sanskriti Party has received 378,594 votes, while the Rastriya Prajatantra Party has secured 329,466 votes.

The Janata Samajbadi Party Nepal has obtained 174,314 votes, followed by the Rashtriya Parivartan Party with 171,497 votes.

People’s News Monitoring Service