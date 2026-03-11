Spread the love

Kathmandu, March 11: Authorities say the main hall in the new parliament building under construction inside the Singha Durbar complex is almost ready and will likely host the first meeting of the new House of Representatives.

The Department of Urban Development and Building Construction informed the Federal Parliament Secretariat that work on the hall has reached the final stage.

Director General Rabindra Bohara said he briefed Chief Secretary Suman Raj Aryal and Parliament General Secretary Padam Pandey on Monday about the project’s progress.

Officials were particularly concerned about whether the hall would be ready before the first parliamentary meeting. Bohara assured them that the facility will be completed in time. Senior officials also visited the construction site to assess the work.

Urban Development Minister Kumar Ingnam has been closely monitoring the project and has asked for daily updates on the construction.

Following the completion of the election last week, pressure has increased on the government to ensure the building is ready for the first sitting of parliament. The ministry has instructed the department to complete the main hall before the session begins.

Construction work is continuing day and night. Bohara said the contractor is working overnight while officials monitor progress each day. At a minimum, the hall and a VIP room must be ready before the first parliamentary session.

The government is investing nearly Rs5 billion in the new parliament complex at Singha Durbar. Officials say it would be inappropriate to move the first meeting elsewhere given the scale of the project.

The complex will eventually include 12 blocks to house both the House of Representatives and the National Assembly. The goal is to finish the main hall by mid-March, with the remaining structures expected to be completed within six months to a year.

Bohara said there is no alternative plan if construction falls behind. The hall must be completed in time.

The first session of the new parliament is expected in the third week of March, though officials at the Parliament Secretariat remain uneasy about whether all preparations will be finished before that date.

