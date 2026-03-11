Spread the love

Kathmandu, March 11: The Department of Commerce, Supplies and Consumer Protection has raised concern about the distribution of cooking gas, saying Nepal Oil Corporation has failed to maintain a smooth supply in the market over the past two months.

The regulator said many households have been waiting in long lines for weeks to obtain a cylinder, even though the state-owned corporation insists that it has been delivering enough liquefied petroleum gas to dealers. Nepal Oil Corporation has attributed the problem to panic buying by consumers rather than a real supply shortage.

Seeking clarification, the department has asked the corporation to provide detailed data on LPG demand and supply, the operation of bottling plants, and the reasons behind the current market situation. Department director Narahari Tiwari said officials have requested information on the country’s yearly demand as well as monthly supply figures.

Officials also expressed concern after reports that India has tightened LPG distribution in its own market due to the Middle East crisis. Authorities fear the restriction could indirectly affect supplies to Nepal.

According to Tiwari, the department has received numerous complaints from the public about difficulty obtaining cooking gas. Market inspections conducted by the regulator have also indicated supply problems in several areas. The department has therefore asked the corporation to present a clear plan to address the situation.

Nepal Oil Corporation, however, maintains that supplies to Nepal remain stable. Managing Director Chandika Prasad Bhatta said the rationing measures introduced in India would not affect Nepal’s market.

He stated that Nepal continues to import around 50,000 tonnes of LPG each month from India under a bilateral agreement and that there has been no change in the arrangement.

Corporation records show that the normal daily demand for LPG stands at about 100,000 to 110,000 cylinders. In recent weeks, demand has climbed to nearly 130,000 cylinders a day as many consumers started storing extra cylinders during the election period.

To monitor distribution more closely, the corporation has asked LPG bottling companies to submit daily reports on deliveries to their depots. Bottlers have also been instructed to prioritize supply for household use and keep separate records for sales to households and commercial businesses.

People’s News Monitoring Service