Kathmandu, March 11: The Embassy of Japan in Kathmandu and the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and signed the Addendum to the Renewed Memorandum on the Guidelines for the SAARC–Japan Special Fund for the purpose of implementing the JENESYS 2025 Phase II programme on March 10 in Kathmandu. The Government of Japan has decided to contribute JPY 13,000,000 to support the implementation of JENESYS 2025 Phase II.

The Addendum was signed by Secretary-General of SAARC, Md. Golam Sarwar, and Ambassador of Japan, Maeda Toru. The signing marks a further step in advancing the long-standing cooperation between SAARC and Japan under the JENESYS Youth Exchange Program, which is supported through the SAARC–Japan Special Fund established by the Government of Japan.

The JENESYS program is a flagship youth exchange initiative between Japan and the SAARC Member States, funded and implemented by the Government of Japan with the support of the SAARC Secretariat. The program provides young participants from the SAARC region with an invaluable opportunity to visit Japan and gain first-hand exposure to the country’s development experience, economic dynamism, technological innovation, vibrant cultural heritage, and societal values.

Approximately 20 participants from SAARC Member States are expected to visit Japan under the JENESYS 2025 Phase II program. Over the years, the JENESYS program has served as an important platform for fostering deeper mutual understanding and people-to-people connections between the youth of Japan and South Asia. It has also enabled participants to acquire valuable knowledge, perspectives, and experiences that can contribute meaningfully to the socio-economic development of the region.

Through continued collaboration under this initiative, SAARC and Japan reaffirm their shared commitment to strengthening regional cooperation, nurturing future leaders, and promoting enduring ties of friendship between the peoples of Japan and South Asia.