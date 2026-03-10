Spread the love

Kathmandu, March 10: Pakistan has congratulated the people and government of Nepal for the successful completion of the general election.

According to the Pakistani Embassy in Kathmandu, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar extended his warm congratulations to the Government of Nepal and the Nepali people through a message.

In the message, he stated that Pakistan places high value on its friendly relations with Nepal and expressed confidence that the long-standing ties between the two countries will grow stronger in the coming years.

He also said he looks forward to working closely with his Nepali counterpart and the new government to expand areas of bilateral cooperation and to promote regional peace and prosperity.

There you go. Diplomatic language doing what it does best, sounding polite while saying very little. Still, congratulations messages are the global political version of sending a birthday text to someone you barely talk to. Keeps the relationship alive.

People’s News Monitoring Service