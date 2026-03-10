Spread the love

Kathmandu, March 10: Air quality in Kathmandu has reached a very poor level. Early this morning, pollution in the valley crossed the “very unhealthy” category.

According to real-time data from the Swiss air monitoring service IQAir, Kathmandu’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 206 at the time of preparing the report. An AQI above 150 is already considered unhealthy, while a reading above 200 falls into the very unhealthy category.

Under the air quality standards approved by the Government of Nepal, an AQI of 0 to 50 is considered good. A reading of 51 to 100 is moderate. 101 to 150 is unhealthy for sensitive groups. 151 to 200 is unhealthy for the general population. 201 to 300 is categorised as very unhealthy, while above 301 signals a hazardous level.

Kathmandu is ranked third among the most polluted cities in the world today. Delhi in India held the first position, and Dhaka in Bangladesh ranked second. Both cities also recorded air pollution levels in the very unhealthy range.

Following the spike in pollution, the Ministry of Health and Population has urged the public to remain cautious. Ministry spokesperson Dr Prakash Budhathoki asked people to take preventive steps to reduce exposure.

He said air pollution can cause serious health problems, including diseases related to the heart, blood vessels, lungs, asthma, eyes, and kidneys. He advised people to stay alert and protect themselves from prolonged exposure to polluted air.

People’s News Monitoring Service