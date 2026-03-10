Spread the love

Kathmandu, March 10: Bangladesh Prime Minister Tariq Rahman has congratulated the Government of Nepal and the Nepali people for conducting the House of Representatives election in a peaceful manner.

On Monday night, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Rastriya Swatantra Party Chair Rabi Lamichhane and senior leader Balen Shah to extend his congratulations. Soon after, Prime Minister Rahman also issued a message praising Nepal’s democratic practice.

In his statement, Rahman said the election reflects the aspirations, patience, and strength of Nepal’s democratic institutions.

He described the election as an “important democratic exercise” and praised the commitment shown by the Nepali people toward democracy.

Rahman also expressed hope that the long-standing friendship and cooperation between Bangladesh and Nepal would grow stronger in the coming days. “Bangladesh is keen to work closely with the new government and the people of Nepal to deepen our longstanding friendship and cooperation,” he said.

He also voiced confidence that ties between the two countries would expand in areas such as trade, development, and regional cooperation.

After the latest election in Nepal, leaders from several countries have been sending congratulatory messages.

Bangladesh itself witnessed a Gen Z led student movement in 2024, similar to the one in Nepal. Following the movement, a general election was held on February 11, 2026. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secured a majority in that election, and its chair Rahman was appointed Prime Minister on February 17, 2026.

