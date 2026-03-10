Spread the love

Kathmandu, March 10: Vote counting results have come in from 165 constituencies under the first-past-the-post (FTPT) system in the House of Representatives election, 2026.

Based on the final vote count, the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has secured the most seats.

The RSP has won 125 seats. The Nepali Congress has secured 18 seats, while the CPN (UML) has won 9 seats. The Nepali Communist Party has won 8 seats, and the Shram Sanskriti Party has secured 3 seats. One independent candidate has also won a seat.

Voting for the House of Representatives election took place on March 5, 2026.

People’s News Monitoring Service