Spread the love

Kathmandu, March 9: The Rastriya Prajatantra Party has called for the public release of the report prepared by the commission led by Gauri Bahadur Karki.

RPP General Secretary Sharad Raj Pathak made the demand through a post on social media, urging the government to disclose the commission’s report.

In his message, he wrote, “If the report of the Gauri Bahadur Karki Commission is being hidden from the public with the intention of delivering selective justice, that is nonsense and completely unacceptable. The report must be made public immediately so that the people can know the truth.”

People’s News Monitoring Service