Kathmandu, March 9: The Election Commission has counted nearly three-quarters of the total votes under the proportional representation system as of Monday morning.

Based on the results so far, the Rastriya Swatantra Party, Nepali Congress, CPN UML, Nepal Communist Party, and Rastriya Prajatantra Party have crossed the threshold. The Shram Sanskriti Party has also managed to pass the threshold.

Still, the position of the RPP and the Shram Sanskriti Party remains uncertain. More than 2.5 million votes are yet to be counted. Their vote share may rise or fall once those ballots are included. If their share drops below three percent, they will fail to meet the threshold and will not be eligible to claim seats.

Around 7.54 million votes have been counted so far. The Rastriya Swatantra Party has received about 3.557 million votes, close to 48.5 percent of the total. Its vote share has fallen slightly from earlier trends, but it is still projected to secure about 58 seats.

The Nepali Congress has secured about 1.233 million votes. With around 16.5 percent of the vote, the party is expected to obtain about 20 seats.

CPN UML has received about 1.043 million votes. With roughly 14 percent support, it is projected to win about 16 seats.

The Nepal Communist Party has secured around 535,000 votes, close to seven percent. It is expected to get about eight seats.

The Rastriya Prajatantra Party has received about 257,000 votes. With slightly less than 3.5 percent support, it is projected to obtain four seats.

The Shram Sanskriti Party has secured around 239,000 votes. With slightly above three percent support, it is also projected to win four seats.

Looking at the ratio of total and valid votes, a party will likely need about 316,000 votes to qualify for the proportional representation list by the end of the final count.

Except for the RPP and the Shram Sanskriti Party, other parties have already crossed that mark.

