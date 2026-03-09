Spread the love

Kathmandu, March 9: The commission formed to investigate the Gen Z protests has recommended criminal prosecution against former Inspector General of Police Chandra Kuber Khapung.

The commission led by Gauri Bahadur Karki submitted its report on Sunday after investigating the protests and violent incidents that took place on September 8 and 9. In the report, the commission advised that Khapung should be investigated and prosecuted under criminal law.

Khapung was serving as the police chief when police opened fire in New Baneshwar, Kathmandu, leading to the deaths of several teenagers. Officers deployed on the ground have said that the order to use lethal weapons and apply excessive force came from IGP Khapung.

Analysts believe that the heavy use of force on the first day triggered anger among protesters, which later led to further violence the following day.

The commission has also recommended criminal cases against the then prime minister KP Sharma Oli, then home minister Ramesh Lekhak, and Kathmandu’s chief district officer at the time, Chhabi Lal Rijal.

According to officers who were present during the operation, Khapung gave the order to fire around 1 pm on September 8 through the police communication system. When protesters began gathering around the Parliament building, he instructed police to open fire.

Quoting Khapung’s words, one officer said he told them, “They have surrounded the Parliament building. What are you waiting for? Open fire.”

A member of the investigation commission said the panel has also recommended departmental action against officials of the Kathmandu District Security Committee.

“The chairperson of the District Security Committee has been recommended for criminal charges, while other officials have been recommended for departmental action,” the member said.

People’s News Monitoring Service