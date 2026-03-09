Spread the love

Kathmandu, March 9: Dr. Bikram Timilsina of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has been elected as a Member of the House of Representatives from Nuwakot Constituency No. 1.

According to Assistant Election Officer Pramod Rijal, Timilsina secured victory with 22,609 votes. His nearest rival, Dr. Prakash Sharan Mahat of the Nepali Congress, received 18,597 votes.

Hit Bahadur Tamang of the Nepal Communist Party obtained 13,377 votes, while Badri Mainali of the CPN-UML received 8,932 votes. Amit Tamang of the Ujyalo Nepal Party garnered 2,063 votes.

Out of the total 18 candidates contesting in Nuwakot–1, all the remaining candidates received fewer than 1,000 votes. Bimala Thapa of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party received 756 votes; Dawa Phenzu Lama of the Shram Sanskriti Party received 288 votes; Kumar Rana Magar of the Mongol National Organization received 159 votes; Mahendra Tamang of the Nepal Communist Party (Maoist) received 156 votes; and Rajan Gautam of the Progressive Democratic Party received 88 votes.

Similarly, Rabindra Dangol of the Nepal Workers and Peasants Party received 50 votes, Hom Bahadur Rai of the Janata Samajwadi Party received 24 votes, and Bibek Silwal of the Miteri Party Nepal received 6 votes, according to Pramod Rijal.

Among the independent candidates, Sanjiv Gurung received 63 votes, Raju Thapa received 49 votes, and Chepe Tamang received 14 votes.

People’s News Monitoring Service.