Kathmandu, March 9: Leader Rabindra Mishra has decided to step away from party politics for the time being. Mishra, who has faced defeat in elections for the third time in a row, defended his decision through a clarification, saying some friends and well-wishers were unhappy with his move.

He signaled that he will now work outside the discipline and limits of party politics and adopt a new approach to strengthen the campaign for the restoration of the monarchy.

Mishra repeated his long-held view that the monarchy should have a place within Nepal’s democratic framework for the country’s long-term interest. He argued that slogans about good governance alone cannot handle the current geopolitical pressures and internal challenges facing the country.

He said the restoration of the monarchy remains the main agenda of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party, but added that the party leadership alone may not be enough to establish that agenda in national politics.

Mishra said he had hoped to enter parliament and strongly raise his voice in favor of the monarchy. After repeated electoral defeats, that plan has remained incomplete. Now he intends to create pressure through public campaigns and intellectual debate outside parliament.

He explained that losing elections three times in a row forced him to pause and evaluate himself. For that reason, he decided to step away from party politics for some time.

According to him, he believes he can contribute more to the agenda by working outside party structures than by remaining within them.

Mishra admitted that he could not strengthen the agenda effectively while staying inside the party and accepted that as his own weakness. He said he will now try to advance the cause from outside.

At the same time, he urged party members and supporters to continue their efforts within the party. If the agenda becomes stronger, he said, there could be a chance for everyone to come together again.

He also warned that if the agenda weakens, it could lead to gradual fragmentation and decline among those who support the monarchy.

Mishra called on monarchists to remain honest in their thoughts, words, and actions while pursuing the cause.

People’s News Monitoring Service