Spread the love

Kathmandu, March 8: The Shram Sanskriti Party has entered Parliament for the first time after its candidate Aaren Rai won the House of Representatives seat from Khotang in the 2026 election. Rai received 16,612 votes and finished ahead of candidates from larger parties.

Dev Bikram Rai of CPN UML came second with 12,714 votes. Birakaji Rai of the Nepali Congress followed with 11,957 votes, while Hari Roka of the Nepal Communist Party collected 9,443 votes. Rudra Giri of the Rastriya Swatantra Party received 5,704 votes.

The victory gives the Shram Sanskriti Party its first representation in the federal parliament.

People’s News Monitoring Service