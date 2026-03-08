Spread the love

Kathmandu, March 8: In Okhaldhunga, Bishwaraj Pokharel of the Rastriya Swatantra Party won a tightly contested race in the House of Representatives election. Pokharel, a former Additional Inspector General of Nepal Police, secured 13,953 votes.

Nepali Congress candidate Kumar Luitel finished second with 13,948 votes, leaving Pokharel with a razor-thin victory margin of just five votes.

Ambir Babu Gurung of the Nepal Communist Party placed third with 11,296 votes. Asmita Thapa of CPN UML obtained 10,720 votes.

Other candidates trailed behind. Uddhav Kumar Rai of the Shram Sanskriti Party received 3,858 votes. Kishori Karki of the Ujyalo Nepal Party secured 965 votes. Bajendra Rai of the Mongol National Organisation received 223 votes, and Dik Prasad Bastola of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party got 178 votes.

Democracy, apparently, sometimes hangs on five voters getting out of bed and walking to the polling booth. Not exactly a cinematic climax, but that is how real politics work.

People’s News Monitoring Service