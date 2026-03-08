Spread the love

Kathmandu, March 8: In the ongoing vote counting of the First-Past-The-Post (FPTP) for the House of Representatives (HoR) election, the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has so far won 110 constituencies. According to the results available until 11:45 AM today, RSP candidates are also leading in 15 constituencies.

According to the Election Commission, results from 136 constituencies have been made public so far. The Nepali Congress has won 15 constituencies and is leading in two more. The CPN (UML) has won seven constituencies and is leading in three.

The Commission further stated that six candidates from the Nepal Communist Party have so far been elected, while the party is leading in two constituencies. Similarly, the Shram Sanskriti Party has won one seat and is leading in two constituencies. The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) and an independent candidate have each won one seat.

People’s News Monitoring Service.