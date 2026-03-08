Spread the love

Kathmandu, March 8: The Rastriya Swatantra Party, RSP, continues to stay far ahead in the ongoing count of proportional representation votes for the House of Representatives election, based on the latest figures released by election officials.

So far, authorities have counted 2,481,910 votes across the country. Among them, the RSP has secured 1,256,710 votes. This gives the party about 50.66 per cent of the ballots counted so far, placing it firmly in the lead.

The Nepali Congress stands in second place. The party has received 425,245 votes, which makes up 17.13 per cent of the counted votes. The CPN UML follows in third place with 337,877 votes, equal to 13.61 per cent of the tally.

Several other parties have also gained smaller shares of the PR votes. The Nepali Communist Party has obtained 165,786 votes, or 6.68 per cent. The Rastriya Prajatantra Party has secured 90,983 votes, representing 3.67 per cent.

The Shram Sanskriti Party has received 43,242 votes, which equals 1.74 per cent. The Rastriya Pariwartan Party has gathered 32,217 votes, or 1.30 per cent.

Election officials say the counting of PR ballots is still underway, and the numbers will continue to change as more results arrive from across the country.

People’s News Monitoring Service