Kathmandu, March 8: The commission formed to investigate the Gen Z protest has submitted its report to the government. The inquiry commission, led by former judge Gauri Bahadur Karki, handed the report to Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Sunday. Commission member Bigyan Raj Sharma confirmed that the investigation report has been submitted to the government.

On September 21, the government formed the commission to investigate the Gen Z protests that took place on September 8 and 9.

During the investigation, the commission recorded statements from more than 150 people, including government officials and eyewitnesses to the protest. The inquiry focused on the incident in Baneshwor, Kathmandu on September 8, where several youths lost their lives during the demonstration.

At the time of the Gen Z movement, the government was led by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Ramesh Lekhak was the Home Minister, Gokarna Mani Duwadi served as Home Secretary, Chandra Kuber Khapung was the Inspector General of Police, and Chhabilal Rijal was the Chief District Officer of Kathmandu.

