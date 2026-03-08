Spread the love

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) — For a country with 1.4 billion people, development cannot be measured by economic size alone. It must also prioritize people’s wellbeing and happiness.

A country that ensures dignity, safety, and opportunities for its people builds a stable society, attracts global talent, and gains lasting soft power. Sharing this vision, China’s policymakers have charted a fresh dual strategy in the draft outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), namely to integrate investment in physical assets with investment in human capital. The government work report also highlighted investment in human capital for the second consecutive year.

The message is clear: China’s development will focus more on being people-centered, inclusive and sustainable. It is how a populous and vibrant country perceives development, stability and long-term competitiveness on its path to modernization.

For many years, investment in physical assets such as infrastructure and machinery has sustained China’s economic boom. But the return on such investments gradually declines. Globally, industrial competition is shifting from being capital-intensive to talent-intensive. Therefore, it has become imperative to increase investment in human capital to foster innovation-driven and demand-led growth.

This focus on people aims to unlock human potential, and enable people to enjoy a higher quality of life and develop more capabilities. Specifically, it prioritizes areas like education, vocational training, healthcare and elderly care.

In 2025, fiscal spending on public wellbeing initiatives exceeded 70 percent of total expenditure in most of the provincial-level regions. This year, China will further tilt fiscal spending toward boosting consumption, investing in human capital and improving public wellbeing.

Over the next five years, transformative changes may take place in many critical areas. A reformed education system will help young students ride the waves of artificial intelligence and humanoid robots. Vocational training and life-long learning will enable the country’s workforce to thrive in the algorithm-driven economy. For the elderly, a more effective and equitable healthcare network will help alleviate their anxiety, thus boosting household consumption.

When human potential is fully tapped, it will raise productivity and foster a workforce that can adapt to the demands of a rapidly changing world. Particularly, when the fruits of development are shared by people fairly, the foundation of social stability is consolidated, contributing to a more harmonious and resilient society.

Those who truly understand sustainable development know that investing in people is not a sprint, but a marathon. This means all sectors across China must resist the temptation of seeking instant success and stay patient in pursuit of long-term results.

Critically, an innovation and consumption-driven Chinese economy will create a vast market for high-quality goods, services and investments from overseas. German manufacturers, African fruit farmers, and European financial institutions, for instance, will find a more lucrative and stable market in China.

China’s emphasis on investing in human capital marks the country’s strategic push to foster new talent dividends, a challenge facing many countries in the era of the new technological revolution.

The world will witness a China — one that draws its greatest strength from the talent, health and aspirations of its people. By investing in people, China is building long-term resilience, providing a stable engine for global growth, and contributing to a more stable and prosperous world.