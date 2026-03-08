Spread the love

Sarlahi, March 8: Amaresh Kumar Singh, candidate of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), has been elected to the House of Representatives from Sarlahi Constituency 4. According to the final vote count released shortly ago, Singh defeated Nepali Congress President Gagan Kumar Thapa by a wide margin.

The official results show Singh received 35,688 votes. His closest rival, Congress President Thapa, secured 22,831 votes. The margin between them stands at 12,857 votes.

With this win, Amaresh Kumar Singh has completed a hat trick of parliamentary victories. For Thapa, this marks the first defeat in a parliamentary election. In the 2008 election, Thapa became a proportional representation lawmaker. He later won three consecutive elections from Kathmandu Constituency 4, completing his own hat trick. This time he contested from the Madhes region but faced defeat.

In the same constituency, CPN UML candidate Amanish Kumar Yadav finished third with 8,654 votes. Rakesh Kumar Mishra of the Janamat Party secured 1,365 votes, while Rajneesh Rai of the Nepal Communist Party received 1,259 votes.

People’s News Monitoring Service