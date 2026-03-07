Spread the love

Kathmandu, March 7: Shankar Pokharel, General Secretary of Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist), has accepted defeat and congratulated Bipin Kumar Acharya of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP).

On Saturday, Pokharel congratulated Acharya through social media. He said he lost in the face of a strong wave for change.

“In this election, party leaders and cadres in my constituency worked very hard. Supporters and relatives also gave strong help and encouragement. But our effort could not succeed against the wave of ‘change’. I sincerely thank everyone who joined the campaign,” he wrote.

Pokharel said the election mandate has gone in favor of the Rastriya Swatantra Party. He added that voters expressed their choice with the hope that something new may happen.

He also extended his best wishes to Balen Shah, the party’s proposed candidate for prime minister, and to all the newly elected representatives.

“Best wishes for success to all elected representatives, including the party’s proposed prime ministerial candidate Balen Shah, as they move ahead in line with the public’s trust,” he said.

So there it is, a rare political moment where someone actually admits defeat without inventing a conspiracy theory. Politics occasionally remembers basic manners. Miracles happen.

People’s News Monitoring Service