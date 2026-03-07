Spread the love

Kathmandu, March 7: In Chitwan Constituency No. 3, the candidate of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), Sobita Gautam, has been elected as a Member of the House of Representatives with an overwhelming number of votes. According to the Office of the Chief Election Officer, Gautam secured victory by obtaining 59,277 votes.

She defeated Renu Dahal, the candidate of the Nepali Communist Party. Dahal, who is also the former mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City and daughter of NCP coordinator Pushpakamal Dahal “Prachanda”, received 20,615 votes. The vote margin between Gautam and Dahal is 38,662.People’s News Monitoring Service.