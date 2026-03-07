Spread the love

Kathmandu, March 5: The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has decided not to hold any victory rallies.

The party made this decision in view of the background that led to the election, especially the Gen Z movement and recent events in the Middle East.

Party Vice Chair Dol Prasad Aryal issued a video message to party candidates, asking them not to organize celebratory processions or colour-throwing rallies.

Aryal said the instruction came from party chair Rabi Lamichhane and senior leader Balen Shah. He said the party would celebrate only after delivering on the mandate given by voters.

“The pain of losing our young children from the Gen Z age group, whose deaths led to this election, has not yet faded,” Aryal said. “We must also remember the demand of the Nepali people for good governance and an end to corruption. At the same time, we should not ignore the events taking place in the Middle East. So we are not in the mood to celebrate with rallies or color throwing.”

Aryal said the large number of votes the party received reflects a mandate from the public to work. He added that after fulfilling this mandate, party leaders and candidates will visit voters to thank them.

“This vote is a mandate from the people asking us to work. Once we fulfil that responsibility, the day will come when we can celebrate with you in your communities. First, we must deliver on the work,” Aryal said.

People’s News Monitoring Service