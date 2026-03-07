Spread the love

Kathmandu, March 7: After being defeated for the third time in the election to the House of Representatives, Rabindra Mishra, Senior Vice-Chairman of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party, has resigned from the party. He has also stated that he is taking a break from party politics for the time being.

Writing a status on social media today, Mishra said that he has resigned from all responsibilities within the party, effective from today.

Having left his job at BBC to enter Nepali politics, he had joined the RPP after being involved with different parties. Although he lost by a narrow margin in the 2022 election, this time he suffered a much wider defeat.

In his statement he wrote:

“Effective from today, I have resigned from all responsibilities within the party. My positions on issues such as the restoration of the monarchy and good governance will remain unchanged, and for the time being I will continue to express my views and positions independently, outside party politics.”

He also stated that he is taking a break from politics for the time being.

People’s News Monitoring Service.