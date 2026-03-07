Spread the love

Kathmandu, March 7: In Rautahat Constituency No. 1, Rajesh Chaudhary, the candidate of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), has been elected.

Chaudhary won the election with 28,946 votes.

His closest rival, Ajay Gupta, the candidate of the CPN-UML, secured 10,693 votes.

Meanwhile, Madhav Kumar Nepal, co-chairman of the Nepali Communist Party, who had previously won from this constituency four times, received 7,669 votes.

The vote margin between the winning candidate Chaudhary and Nepal is 21,277.

People’s News Monitoring Service.