Spread the love

Kathmandu, March 7: In Rukum West, Janardan Sharma, the main architect and candidate of the Progressive Democratic Party, is trailing in the vote count. He is 2,420 votes behind Gopal Sharma, the candidate of the Communist Party of Nepal (CPN).

CPN candidate Gopal Sharma has secured 9,639 votes, while Janardan Sharma has received 7,219 votes.

In third place, Raju K.C. of the Nepali Congress has obtained 6,428 votes, while Man Bahadur Shahi of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has received 1,570 votes.

Similarly, Nandaram Devkota of the CPN-UML has secured 839 votes.

Vote counting is still ongoing.

People’s News Monitoring Service.