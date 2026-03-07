Spread the love

Kathmandu, March 7: In the House of Representatives election in Jumla, Gyan Bahadur (Gyanendra) Shahi, the candidate of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), has been elected. With this victory, the RPP has opened its winning account in this election.

According to the final vote results announced today, Shahi defeated his closest rival Naresh Bhandari of the Nepali Communist Party (NCP) by a margin of 2,942 votes. Shahi secured 14,065 votes, while Bhandari received 11,123 votes, according to the Office of the Election Officer.

In third place, Deep Bahadur Shahi of the Nepali Congress obtained 6,664 votes. Shantilal Mahat of the CPN-UML finished fourth with 4,288 votes.

Meanwhile, Binita Kathayat, the candidate of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), received 398 votes. She failed to secure even 10 percent of the total votes, resulting in the forfeiture of her deposit.

People’s News Monitoring Service.