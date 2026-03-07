Spread the love

Chitwan, March 7: An auto rickshaw accident in Kalika Municipality, Ward 9 of Chitwan killed four people and injured one.

Police said the auto rickshaw, registration number Ba. Pra. 06-001 Ha 0315, was traveling from Upardangadhi to Shaktikhor when it lost control and fell into a roadside drain.

The victims include the driver, 39-year-old Purnabahadur Bik of Rapti Municipality, Ward 9, 56-year-old Bishnu Kumari Tamang of Rapti Municipality, Ward 8, 22-year-old Bini Tamang of Rapti Municipality, Ward 9, and 55-year-old Tilak Tamang of the same area. All four died during treatment.

Another passenger, 53-year-old Chini Kumari Gurung of Rapti Municipality, Ward 9, was injured in the accident. She is receiving treatment at Old Medical College in Bharatpur.

People’s News Monitoring Service