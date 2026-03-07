Spread the love

Kathmandu, March 7: In Tanahun–1, Swarnim Wagle of the Rastriya Swatantra Party has been elected with a huge margin, although the official announcement is yet to be made.

Wagle is the finance minister in waiting in the RSP government.

Receiving a total of 38,040 votes, he secured victory with a margin of 21,809 votes, marking his second journey to Parliament.

His closest rival, Govinda Bhattarai of the Nepali Congress, obtained 16,231 votes, while Bhagwati Neupane of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) received 5,830 votes.

People’s News Monitoring Service.