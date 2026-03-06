Spread the love

Kathmandu, March 6: Vote counting from the House of Representatives election held on Thursday is still underway.

According to information received from the offices of election officers and chief election officers, preliminary results from 38 constituencies across the country had been made public by 7:30 am on Friday.

Among them, candidates from the Rastriya Swatantra Party have taken an early lead in 33 constituencies.

Candidates from the Nepali Congress are ahead in three constituencies, while candidates from the Communist Party of Nepal (UML) are leading in two constituencies.

In most constituencies in the Kathmandu Valley, candidates from the Rastriya Swatantra Party are currently ahead.

In Jhapa 5, KP Sharma Oli, chair of the Communist Party of Nepal (UML), is trailing far behind Balen Shah, a senior leader of the Rastriya Swatantra Party. Shah has received 1,476 votes, while Oli has secured only 384 votes.

Election offices have stated that vote counting in many other constituencies will begin only after ballot boxes are collected and all party meetings are completed.

Since the vote counting process is still ongoing, the preliminary results may still change.

People’s News Monitoring Service