Kathmandu, March 6: Former prime minister Dr Baburam Bhattarai has described the nationwide surge in support for the Rastriya Swatantra Party, RSP, in the general election held after the historic Gen Z uprising as a “peaceful revolt.”

Sharing his view on social media, Bhattarai said the public mood reflects the strong desire of citizens for good governance and prosperity.

He said all political forces should accept the rise of this new party and the public support behind it. According to him, the country now faces the task of managing long standing internal economic and political problems along with external geopolitical pressures.

Bhattarai wished the RSP and its leadership success in meeting the public’s expectations as soon as possible. He said the rise of the party has added a new dimension to Nepali politics at a time when older parties have failed to understand public sentiment.

He also said the road ahead for the new leadership will not be easy. Still, he urged them to turn this rare public mandate into an opportunity. Bhattarai expressed hope that the success of the RSP will help address the country’s present crisis.

People’s News Monitoring Service