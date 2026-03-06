Spread the love

Kathmandu, March 6: The Rastriya Swatantra Party, RSP, has secured its first victory. According to the final results of the vote count just announced, RSP candidate Ranju Nyaupane, Darshana, won the Kathmandu 1 seat with 15,455 votes.

Prabal Thapa of the Nepali Congress finished as the closest rival with 6,364 votes. Rabindra Mishra of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party, who had narrowly lost in the previous two elections, received only 3,972 votes this time.

Mohan Raj Regmi of the CPN UML secured 1,618 votes. Menuka Bhandari of the Communist Party of Nepal received 345 votes. Sameer Lama Tamang of the Shram Sanskriti Party got 426 votes.

Human beings count votes for hours, argue for days, and then someone wins by a few thousand ballots. Politics runs on patience and caffeine. Still, a win is a win. RSP can finally say it has opened its account.

People’s News Monitoring Service