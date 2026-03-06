Spread the love

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) — China’s 2026 economic growth target reflects a realistic yet ambitious vision from policymakers as the country maintains its strategic resolve to advance high-quality development.

The target, defined by both a 4.5 percent to 5 percent range and the commitment to strive for better in practice, indicates that China is confronting challenges at home and abroad head-on with enhanced confidence in the economy’s stable and improving long-run trajectory. It is grounded in the realities of the Chinese economy, and leaves room for structural reform and risk prevention.

The 2026 target aligns with the goal of maintaining growth within a reasonable range during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030) — a critical stage for China to basically realize socialist modernization by 2035.

The target underscores the resilience and potential of the Chinese economy. In recent years, the Chinese economy has progressed steadily despite various pressures. Its GDP reached 140.19 trillion yuan (20.28 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2025. Meanwhile, new growth drivers have been emerging as a result of technological innovation and progress.

While the International Monetary Fund projects global growth of 3.3 percent in 2026, and 1.8 percent for advanced economies, China’s targeted expansion stands out among major economies. Amid mounting geopolitical tensions, unilateralism and protectionism, and a sluggish global economy, China stands as a pillar of stability and confidence, with its growth providing a crucial anchor.

For an economy of this size, achieving quality growth of 4.5 percent to 5 percent is no easy feat. The country’s more proactive macro policies, as well as new targeted and far-sighted measures, will strengthen the resilience of the economy further and ensure steady, high-quality growth. Expanding domestic demand, accelerating innovation, and deepening reforms will further unlock the growth potential of the Chinese economy.

Notably, this year’s growth target also represents a correct understanding of what it means to perform well, which is being promoted through a Party-wide campaign. Such an understanding of governance performance requires Party members and officials to proceed from reality, act in accordance with objective laws, and deliver achievements for the people through solid work.

A flexible growth range would also enable officials to pursue a more holistic approach — advancing technological innovation, enhancing environmental protection and improving people’s livelihoods while seeking economic growth.

Ultimately, China’s growth target for 2026 embodies a forward-looking vision and a firm commitment to a future that is both prosperous and sustainable. Meeting this major target will thus ensure a sound start to the country’s new five-year plan period that runs through 2030.